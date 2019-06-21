Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump denies giving final approval for Iran strikes

(NBC News) In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd for “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said Friday that he hadn’t given final approval to any military strikes against Iran and he added that no planes were in the air.

“Nothing was green-lighted until the very end because things change,” Mr. Trump said during the interview with Todd.

Earlier on Friday, the president tweeted that he was “cocked and loaded” to strike several targets in Iran, but deemed the loss of life would be disproportionate to the downing of an unmanned U.S. drone.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it downed the drone in Iranian airspace, but the United States says it was shot down over international waters.

The strike comes amid rising tensions in the region, with American officials blaming Iran for what they said was an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. Iran has denied any involvement.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2L4wBnu

