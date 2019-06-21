Summer starts on a warm note before cooling down this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Happy summer solstice! For the first day of summer, mostly dry and hot weather is expected through southern Colorado. Mountains will be in the 70s, along I-25 to the 80s, and 90s for the Plains. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible for Teller or El Paso county early this afternoon, and then maybe into Kiowa county later. The better chance for thunderstorms will be in Denver and northern Colorado today. A cold front arrives tonight which will leave the weekend in the 60s and 70s with increased rain chances.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 81; Low – 47. Warm and sunny to start the day with partly cloudy conditions later. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, but it should have minimal impacts to your day. Highs will be met in the early evening, to the low 80s. The cold front arrives near dinner time tonight, which will pick up the breeze and cool down temperatures. If you are heading to the Vibes Baseball game, bring a coat for when the front arrives and the sun goes down.

PUEBLO: High – 90; Low – 49. Today will be hot and dry for Pueblo and Pueblo county as a whole, to the 90s. Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! The sky will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon high clouds. The winds will be breezy today, especially tonight when the cold front arrives. The front will increase clouds overnight.

CANON CITY: High – 86; Low – 54. Mostly sunny skies with a warm afternoon is expected. Mid 80s are likely today, with breezy winds. The cold front arrives after dinner, picking up winds and dropping temperatures quickly this evening to the 50s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 73; Low – 39. A beautiful start to the day with sunshine will be met with a few clouds this afternoon and a thunderstorm possible. These showers will clear out this evening, but a cold front will leave tonight cloudy and chilly.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Clouds will increase quickly this afternoon and a thunderstorm is likely between Denver and Monument hill near late lunch and early afternoon. Small hail is possible along with brief heavy rain. Highs will either be in the upper 60s or low 70s for Tri-Lakes, depending on timing and location of rain. This evening a cold front arrives bringing in more clouds and breeze.

PLAINS: High – 90s; Low – 50s. Today will be hot and dry in the Plains, up to the 90s. Take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated while working outdoors! Strong thunderstorms are possible along I-70, and may extend into Kiowa county, but that chance is lower.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s/90s; Low – 50s. Today will be mostly sunny with 80s in Walsenburg, up to 90 in Trinidad. The winds will be breezy this afternoon. Overnight, a cold front arrives and leaves the weekend 15-20 degrees cooler.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The weekend still looks cooler and wetter overall, with a few thunderstorms and even severe storms possible Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s with afternoon thunderstorms likely. Drier and hotter weather returns next week.