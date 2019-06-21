Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rocky Mountain Vibes Home Opener tonight

The Rocky Mountain Vibes play their first game in franchise history at home tonight and they’re bringing in a winning record too.

Southern Colorado’s own minor league baseball team will host the Grand Junction Rockies at UCHealth Park.

Last week we got to meet the team. They got their jerseys and gave their opinions on Toasty, the new mascot. The team hasn’t been together for a long time but they say chemistry is no problem with this group.

Tonight first pitch against Grand Junction is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at UCHealth Park. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and there will be Friday night fireworks presented by CSU Pueblo

Shayla Girardin

Morning Reporter
