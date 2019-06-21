Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division says Iran had warned a U.S. military surveillance drone several times before launching a missile at it.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the comment in an interview with Iranian state television on Friday. Debris from what Iranian authorities described as pieces of the U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk lay behind him.

Hajizadeh told state TV: “Unfortunately they did not answer.”

He added Iran collected the debris from its territorial waters. The U.S. military says that the drone was in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz when it was shot down.

The United States made preparations for a military strike against Iran on Thursday night in retaliation, but the operation was abruptly called off with just hours to go. That from a U.S. official.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told the AP that the targets would have included radars and missile batteries. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.

The White House on Thursday night declined requests for comment.

Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who also represents U.S. interest in Iran, to protests what it claims was an incursion into Iranian airspace by an American drone.

Iranian state TV on Friday reported that Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner was summoned to hear Iran’s protest over the alleged violation. Switzerland looks after the U.S. interests in Iran as Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since 1979.

Iran says the U.S. drone was a “very dangerous provocation” and urges the international community to demand that Washington end its drone spying.

Meanwhile, British Airways will re-route flights away from the Strait of Hormuz. The decision comes after the Federal Aviation Administration barred American-registered aircraft from flying over Iranian-administered airspace in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

BA joins Australia’s Qantas, German airline Lufthansa and Dutch carrier KLM in opting to change the routing of their planes to avoid tensions in the area.

BA says Friday that “our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate.”

Abu Dhabi-based long-haul carrier Etihad said in a statement: “Etihad Airways is carefully monitoring the current situation. Contingency plans are in place, and we will decide what further action is required after carefully evaluating the FAA directive to U.S. carriers.”

