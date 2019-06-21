Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles police are searching for the person that hit and killed a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor while he was walking his dog.

Police said Gennady Bolotsky was in a crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle, which sped away from the scene.

Bolotsky came to the U.S. after he escaped the Nazi occupation of Ukraine.

The vehicle appears to be a white truck with a camper shell. No other information is known at this time about the suspect.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for additional information that could lead to an arrest.

