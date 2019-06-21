Don’t make plans involving Trail Ridge Road this weekend

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK – It may be the first day of summer, but someone forgot to tell mother nature about it. If you have plans that involve using Trail Ridge Road this weekend, think again. Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was once again closed down at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning because of winter weather.

The road was closed just before the Rainbow Curve on the east side about eight miles into the park and at Milner Pass on the west side about 16 miles from the Grand Lake entrance. It reopened about 90 minutes later, but forecasters say higher elevations in the park could see 10-inches of snow through Sunday.

The Alpine Visitor Center is closed for the day because of the poor weather. Trail Ridge Road is the highest paved continuous road in the U.S. that tops out at 12,183 feet. This year, there was so much snow that the road couldn’t be reopened in time for Memorial Day and didn’t open until June 5th.