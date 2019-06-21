Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

To celebrate the first day of summer, Dairy Queen is offering customers a free ice cream cone — with a few conditions.

The chain says some stores will give away regular or dipped cones on June 21 with a purchase to customers who download the Dairy Queen mobile app.

Downloading the DQ app will unlock a coupon for a free cone with purchase.

To download the app, click here.

Not all Dairy Queen locations are participating in the promotion, so customers may need to contact their local store ahead of time to confirm.

Dip flavors include chocolate and orange Dreamsicle flavors.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

9:53 am
WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

8:37 am
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app
News

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

Scroll to top
Skip to content