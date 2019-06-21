Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

To celebrate the first day of summer, Dairy Queen is offering customers a free ice cream cone — with a few conditions.

The chain says some stores will give away regular or dipped cones on June 21 with a purchase to customers who download the Dairy Queen mobile app.

Downloading the DQ app will unlock a coupon for a free cone with purchase.

To download the app, click here.

Not all Dairy Queen locations are participating in the promotion, so customers may need to contact their local store ahead of time to confirm.

Dip flavors include chocolate and orange Dreamsicle flavors.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.