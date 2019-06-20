Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is playing down Iran’s downing of an American drone, saying that it might have been a mistake executed by someone just being “loose and stupid.”

Trump told reporters Thursday that the shoot-down of the drone was a “new wrinkle” in escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran – a “fly in the ointment.”

He was coy about whether the U.S. would respond, saying only that “you’ll find out.”

He said he has a feeling that it was a mistake – that a “general or somebody” made a mistake in shooting that drone down.

But he added that Iran made a “big mistake” and that the U.S. “will not stand for it.”

Trump’s words appear to signal that there may not be an immediate U.S. response to the incident.

A senior U.S. military official says Iran shot down an unmanned American aircraft over international waters in an attempt to disrupt U.S. efforts to monitor the Persian Gulf area.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella says the shooting down of the drone follows recent threats to international shipping commerce in the region that the U.S. has blamed on Iran.

The commander of U.S. Central Command air forces in the region disputed Iranian claims that the drone was over Iranian air space.

Guastella told reporters Thursday that the aircraft was at high altitude and at least 34 kilometers from Iranian territory when it was shot over the Gulf of Oman.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the U.S. cannot be “reckless” amid rising tensions with Iran. Pelosi said Thursday she doesn’t think President Donald Trump wants to go to war. And she said the American people don’t want war either.

“There’s no appetite for going to war in our country,” she said.

The country needs to be “strong and strategic” about protecting its interests, Pelosi said, and “cannot be reckless.”

Pelosi called a caucus-wide meeting of Democrats for later Thursday on Iran. House and Senate leadership will also be briefed by administration officials.

