Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that an officer was shot while assisting on a domestic violence call has died.

Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said during a news conference early Thursday that 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan died at UC Davis Medical Center hours after a gunman opened fire on her while assisting a woman removing belongings from a home. The woman was not injured.

Sgt. Vance Chandler says an armored vehicle was brought in to rescue the officer but it took more than 45 minutes to get her to a hospital because the gunman kept firing a rifle.

Peletta said O’Sullivan was partnered with a training officer when she was shot just before 6 p.m. He did not offer any more information.

The Sacramento Bee reports that according to city records, O’Sullivan had been working for the city since January 2018. She was part of the first class of graduates of Sacramento State’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017 and went on to the Sacramento Police Academy.

The suspected gunman has been barricaded for hours after shooting the officer. Police have not yet made contact with the suspect. Chandler says nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

