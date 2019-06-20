Pelosi, Trudeau settle NBA Finals bet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi settled a bet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the NBA Finals.

Pelosi presented a basket of goodies from her home state of California to congratulate Trudeau and the Toronto Raptors for beating the Golden State Warrior, including a variety of nuts and wine.

Despite winning the bet Trudeau brought gifts of his own for Pelosi including Raptors swag and Canadian chocolate.

Before the gift exchange, the two talked about the U.S. and Canada’s great relationship and their plans to discuss trade and global security.

Trudeau’s visit with Pelosi on Capitol Hill Thursday followed a White House meeting with President Trump.