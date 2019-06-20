Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Park Rangers stress boat safety this summer

LAKE PUEBLO – We’re just one day away from the start of summer, which for many folks means it’s time to hit the water.

We all know how important it is to be careful out on the water. Sadly, we already have seen one death at Lake Pueblo just this week. We caught up with park rangers about steps you should take to stay safe.

If you’re heading out on the water, keep your eyes on the sky and check out the weather ahead of time. A big no go is drinking and boating! It’s just like when you’re on the road. If you’re caught you could get a BUI for boating under the influence. There will be rangers out on the water to enforce this.

“It’s important to realize also when you’re drinking out on the water with the sun reflecting on the water sometimes the alcohol can hit you faster than it would when you’re on land,” explains Park Ranger Noel Diamond.

A must have, is a life jacket! Adults need to have one on board at all times and kids 13 and under need to have their life jacket on!

To check it fits correctly put it on and lift it up. If it doesn’t move you have the correct size.

Shayla Girardin

Shayla Girardin

Morning Reporter
