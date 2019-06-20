Hunter recalls ceiling fans due to shock hazard

Hunter is recalling about 7,800 Brunswick ceiling fans because the light kit wires can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.

The recall includes model numbers 52262, 52263, 54178, 54179, 54184, 54185. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

The recalled fans were sold in lighting store showrooms nationwide and online retailers where ceiling fans are sold between November 2017 and May 2019 for between $150 and $300.

The recalled models have three or four lights and four blades with spans ranging from 44 inches to 60 inches. They were sold in white motor housing with white blades on one side and gray oak blades on the other side; black (natural iron) motor housing with gray oak blades on one side and aged oak blades on the other side.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact Hunter for a free replacement light kit. Customers can email or call the company at 866-326-2003 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time Monday through Friday.

Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires, but no injuries have been reported.