Firearm training for educators happening this weekend

ADAMS COUNTY – Two dozen teachers and school staffers from around Colorado will spend their weekend learning how to stop a school shooter by firing back.

The Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response (FASTER) training program is entering its third year.

When the classes were first offered in the summer of 2017, demand was so high that additional sessions were scheduled.

The three day training takes place at a facility in Commerce City. All of the instructors are current law enforcement officers. Participants must have a concealed handgun permit and demonstrate a high level of marksmanship to qualify.

In addition to the firearms training, the attendees also learn tactical medical techniques to treat gunshot wound victims.

State law already allows public school staff to carry a concealed firearm on campus, so long as the gun owner is designated by their respective school board or charter board as a school security officer.

The training costs $1000 and the Independence Institute and another non-profit called Bullets Both Ways provide scholarships and other financial assistance to those educators.

