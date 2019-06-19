VIDEO: Police release video of brawl at youth baseball game in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Police are looking for a man who they say sucker-punched several parents during a fight over a ruling at a youth baseball game in Lakewood this past Saturday.

Lakewood police tweeted the video Tuesday, showing several adults assaulting each other at the baseball field at West Gate Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the department told Denver7 the baseball game was comprised of 7-year-old kids. The umpire at the game was 13 years old, according to the spokesperson.

Some of the people seen in the video were cited but not arrested.

Police are now asking for any information that may lead them to the man in the white shirt and the teal shorts, as he reportedly sucker-punched several people – some who were not looking. One person received serious bodily injuries.

If you have any information about this fight, call Lakewood Police at (303) 987-7111.