Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

COLORADO SPRINGS – There is evidence of dangerous red-light running happening commonly in Colorado Springs. A series of video clips put out by Colorado Springs police show it happening.

All videos were taken within one month, at one intersection. “People traveling at speeds that if they were to have a collision, absolutely we would have some sort of serious bodily injury, but also a likelihood of death,” said Lt. Jim Sokolik with Colorado Springs Police Department. The videos were taken during the warning period for the new red-light camera going in at Platte Avenue and Chelton Road.

“Some of these are incredibly egregious,” said Sokolik. One shows a car going through a solid red, traveling at 93 miles per hour. The cameras watch for red-light runners, but part of the data they can collect is speed.

Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing the video on Twitter and Facebook to bring attention to this issue.

Bill Folsom is a reporter at KOAA News 5 in Southern Colorado
