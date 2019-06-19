US Navy: Tanker attack mine similar to Iranian mines

BAGHDAD (AP) – A U.S. Navy explosives expert says the limpet mine used on a Japanese-owned oil tanker last week “bears a striking resemblance” to similar Iranian mines. Iran has denied being involved in the attack.

Cmdr. Sean Kido of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet also said on Wednesday that damage done to tanker Kokuka Courageous was “not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship.”

That contradicts the ship’s owner, who said eyewitnesses aboard saw “flying objects” before the June 13 attack in the Gulf of Oman.

Kido added that Navy investigators have recovered fingerprints and a handprint from the side of the ship after the attack.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami dismissed allegations about his country’s involvement in last week’s attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as an unfair accusation meant to tarnish Iran’s image.

The semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday quoted the minister as saying that “the accusation against Iran is totally a lie and I dismiss it firmly.”

Hatami extolled Iranian military, saying it has “played a significant role in the establishment of security in the region and in international waterways.”

He responded to questions about footage released by the U.S. purporting to show Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the stricken tankers, saying “the date and the location shown in the footage have not been authenticated.”

The minister also added that Iranian vessels carried out a rescue operation when they arrived at the location of the tankers. He says the Americans “can show any footage … but it cannot be used as evidence.”

