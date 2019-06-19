Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada

NBC NEWS – A train carrying munitions and hazardous material derailed in Elko County, Nevada Wednesday, closing an interstate in both directions for about an hour.

The crash happened near Interstate 80, about three miles east of the city of Wells. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Nine flat cars, two tankers and three box cars on the 22-car train derailed at about 10 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Rear cars believed to be carrying munitions, hand grenades, sodium nitrate, and bombs stayed on the tracks, according to public safety officials in Elko.

A white powdery substance was released into the air following the crash. Highway Patrol said it was aluminum oxide, a skin irritant that is not hazardous.