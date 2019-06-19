Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Steer breaks world record for longest horns

(WVTM)   A Texas longhorn in Alabama has broken the Guiness World Record for longest horns.

The steer, named Poncho Via, broke the record on May 8, with its horns measuring 10 feet, 7.4 inches long. To add some perspective: that’s wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face and double the size of a concert grand piano.

Experts say as long as Poncho Via is alive, his horns will continue to grow.

Poncho Via lives on a ranch in Clay County. His family said he’s a gentle giant, who loves to eat carrots, apples, and even marshmallows.

Read and watch more here: http://bit.ly/2L0d87y

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

