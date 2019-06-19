President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump kicked off his reelection campaign at a raucous rally in Orlando Tuesday night, where he spent much of his speech criticizing Democrats, the Mueller investigation and the news media.

Trump complained that he had been “under assault from the very first day” of his presidency by a “fake news media” and “illegal witch hunt” that had tried to keep him and his supporters down.

He also painted a disturbing picture of what life would look like if he loses in 2020, telling the crowd that Democrats “want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it.”

He also promised to eradicate AIDS in America and to come up with cures to many diseases, “including cancer and others,” during his second term.

The president’s promise came shortly after Trump’s eldest son mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for laying out the same goal on cancer. Donald Trump Jr. said earlier Tuesday before his father spoke: “Why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

Former President Barack Obama had tasked Biden with developing a “moonshot” to accelerate the fight against cancer. The effort resulted in Congress passing a bill to speed the development of cures in the final weeks of Obama’s presidency. Biden’s son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, died from brain cancer in 2015.

Biden’s campaign released a statement nearly an hour before Trump was scheduled to speak. Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that the country faces a choice, “we can make Trump an aberration or let him fundamentally and forever alter the character of this nation.”

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump is “a man way out of touch with the needs of ordinary people and a man who must be defeated.”

Speaking after Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff event in Florida on Tuesday night, Sanders said Trump’s rally was “an hour and a half speech of lies, distortions and total, absolute nonsense.”

The Vermont senator was the only candidate among the nearly two dozen Democrats seeking the presidency to offer a live rebuttal immediately following the speech.

