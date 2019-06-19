Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Fugitive arrested after allegedly peeping into several homes

Police Car Lights

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police say a probationary escapee is facing new charges after he was arrested in a neighborhood near Academy and Flintridge Tuesday evening.

Eleven different people called police around 5:30 p.m. to report a man was looking in windows and jumping from yard to yard on Hackamore Court and Hackamore Drive North.

Officers flooded the neighborhood and eventually tracked the man down. He was arrested by K9 officers after they chased him through several back yards.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and was injured during the process. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

36-year-old Sergey Bussell is now facing charges for drug possession and resisting arrest.

Chris Loveless

Chris Loveless

Chris Loveless is a producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Fugitive arrested after allegedly peeping into several homes

Fugitive arrested after allegedly peeping into several homes

3:40 am
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

8:20 pm
PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

8:06 pm
Fugitive arrested after allegedly peeping into several homes
News

Fugitive arrested after allegedly peeping into several homes

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

Scroll to top
Skip to content