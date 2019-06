CNN – Marvel fans, how would you like to see never before released footage of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Well, now you have the chance.

According to multiple reports, in an attempt to surpass ‘Avatar’ as the all-time worldwide box-office champ, the three-hour film will be re-released with a deleted scene on June 28.

The ‘Avengers’ sequel has already amassed $2.743 billion globally, but that leaves it about $44 million behind ‘Avatar,’ director James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic.

Only five movies have ever surpassed $2 billion in the worldwide box office, and with the addition of ‘Avatar,’ Disney now holds the rights to four of them.