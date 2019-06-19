Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Black Hills, Pueblo County offering customers free appliances

PUEBLO COUNTY – Groups in Pueblo are helping folks get free appliances.

Starting this week, Black Hills Energy and Pueblo County are giving Black Hills customers free swamp coolers and refrigerators just in time for summer.

“We want to provide our community with assistance to help them be more comfortable and also to help reduce their energy use which equates into using less power for the grid as a whole and then we don’t have to build another power plant,” said Patti Olenick with Black Hills Energy.

Installation is also free with the appliances.

If you want to find out how you can get these free appliances, call Pueblo County or Black Hills.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
