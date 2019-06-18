Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Looking for a quick afternoon snack? Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos on Tuesday.

Taco Bell’s “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion is happening on Tuesday between 2 p.m and 6 p.m. across the U.S.

You can also get it for free anytime on Tuesday by ordering online or using the Taco Bell app.

The promotion stems from Golden State’s win in the second game of the NBA Finals, when the Warriors won a game in Toronto against the eventual champion Raptors.

There is no purchase necessary, but the deal is limited to one taco per customer.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
