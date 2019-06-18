Storms end tonight and warmer days are ahead

Tonight’s Forecast:

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 pm for BACA, BENT, LAS ANIMAS, and PROWERS counties. Storms will generally be on an eastward trek through the region and end late tonight. The sky will begin to clear out on Wednesday, with only isolated showers in the forecast.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 49; High – 79. The pockets of heavy rain and lightning are likely to end by 10 pm or before. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 49° Wednesday morning. Through the day, temperatures will be climbing to the upper 70s, with the clouds decreasing. Thunderstorm chances remain low, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

PUEBLO: Low – 51; High – 86. Rain continues to diminish this evening, with drier conditions setting up. Wednesday will start in the low 50s with clouds. The sun will come back Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will climb to the mid 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible, but not as likely as the start of the week.

CANON CITY: Low – 53; High – 83. A mild night is in store, with broken cloud cover and temperatures stay in the low 50s. Wednesday is trending very comfortable, to the low 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but we won’t be counting on it.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 44; High – 71. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around lunchtime, grow stronger, and then move east slowly into El Paso County through the early afternoon. Storms will likely stay nonsevere in Woodland Park to Cripple Creek, but heavy rain, lightning, and small hail all remain a possibility. We’ll keep an eye out for flash flooding, but that threat is pretty low for most of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 40s; High – 70s. A nocturnal thunderstorm is possible for the Tri-Lakes, with lightning and heavy rain being the main hazards. Wednesday will start with partly cloudy conditions and mornings lows in the upper 40s. The afternoon is trending nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Again, an afternoon thunderstorm is possible but should be very spotty and short lived.

PLAINS: Low – 50s; High – 80s. Strong thunderstorms continue this evening and move into Kansas. Overnight will be humid and mild to the 50s. The sky will be sunny on Wednesday, with mid to upper 80s returning for the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible in the evening, with a marginal risk of severe weather. This will be for isolated hail and strong winds. This activity will be much less widespread as earlier this week.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 40s; High – 70s. Tonight will be mostly rain-free with clouds lingering into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s and climb to the 70s Wednesday afternoon. The day will mostly be dry, with a few clouds. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but looks less likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Drier weather starts to move in by Wednesday with only a few isolated storms expected in the afternoon through the Pikes Peak region. Dry but HOT air takes over by Thursday, with a very hot start to Friday and a stormy end to the day. The weekend is looking much cooler and wet, mainly on Saturday with widespread rain and highs back in the 60s and 70s.