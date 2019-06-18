Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

FOUNTAIN – In this community that endured $169 million in hail damage in the summer of 2018, protecting vehicles has become a priority. For one family, an innovative approach catches the eye. They’re using pool noodles for padding.

“My wife came up with the pool noodle thing here,” said Sean Diepeveen. “It’s the cheapest way to go, and it’s effective. We bought them at Walmart at $0.94 each.”

Across Fountain, various different types of vehicle protection can be observed. Some, like Corey Willis, use inflatable covers costing up to $500. “Normally it takes about three minutes to inflate,” Willis said.

“I’ve seen people use the ‘welcome’ mats that they use on the front door,” Diepeveen said. “I’ve seen them use mattresses, bubble wrap.”