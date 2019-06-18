Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Crews clean headstones defaced by vandals at Colorado Springs cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS – Crews are busy cleaning up after vandals disrupted a cemetery last week in Colorado Springs.

The vandals tagged eight headstones with spray paint at the Fairview Cemetery.

City Parks said they think they can restore the stones but worry that the older ones will be harder to repair. Cemetery workers said incidents like this are understandably hard on families.

”They’re really upset that somebody could do that, and it’s a shame that people don’t have
enough respect for the living or the dead anymore,” said Cemetery Director, Jody Sanchez-Skamarak.

A police report has been filed in this case. If you have any information, please call police.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
5:26 pm
4:51 pm
4:31 pm
