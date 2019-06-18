Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

AP Image

BOULDER (AP) – A 26-year-old man will serve life in prison in the 2017 shooting deaths of three people at an illegal marijuana grow operation.

The Daily Camera reports that Garret Coughlin was convicted on three counts of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. Each count carries life sentences without parole.

Prosecutors said Coughlin killed Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker because he wanted to steal money and marijuana to feed his drug addiction.

There was little physical evidence tying Coughlin to the crime. Prosecutors presented evidence that the slugs used were almost certainly from a long rifle revolver Coughlin had at the time of the killings and later tried to hide.

Associated Press

