Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route

A 10-year-old girl from Glenwood Springs is believed to be the youngest person to ever climb Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan using the 3,000-foot nose route.

Selah Schneiter finished her five-day climb on June 12 alongside her father and a family friend.

Schneiter said they tackled the big climb by taking it one step at a time.

“Our big motto was “How do you eat an elephant?” Schneiter said. “Small bites. One pitch at a time…one move at a time…one day at a time.”

“We got to hang out together spend some time on ledges just relaxing, talking about the world, talking about life, talking about the river below and having a good time,” said Sarah’s father Mike Schneiter.

Selah said her Dad treated her to some pizza once she finished the climb. It’s fair to say she deserved it!