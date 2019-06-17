Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

NBC NEWS – A new Centers for Disease Control report is raising concerns that travelers visiting Europe could bring home not just memories, but potentially new measles cases.

Health experts say the region is experiencing a spike in measles, up 300 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same time frame of last year.

The majority are in Ukraine, but high numbers are also reported in France, Greece, and Italy, putting unvaccinated travelers at risk.

“When these international travelers from the United States go abroad, like the European region and come back home, they actually spread the disease to under-immunized or un-immunized folks in the United States also,” warns CDC infectious disease specialist Dr. Kristina Angelo.

Cases in the United States are already at their highest levels since 1992.

The CDC advises travelers get vaccinated at least four weeks before travel and babies between 6 and 11 months should receive an early, additional dose.

Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2ZoG50S

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
