Severe weather possible again on Tuesday

Tonight’s Forecast:

The threat for severe weather decreases tonight and storms either diminish or move into Kansas. The humidity and maybe a few showers are possible to linger into the early morning hours. Tomorrow brings another chance of severe storms. The cooler temperatures may stunt severe weather initially, but enough water vapor and an active jet stream still keeps that possibility. Storms will form in the mountains and along I-25 in the early afternoon, with hail possible. Then storms will move east into the Plains and gain strength, with another severe weather night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 50; High – 72. After faring well in today’s active weather, Colorado springs will cool to the 50s tonight. The humidity stays high, providing the water vapor needed for more rain Tuesday. Temperatures will be cool tomorrow, in the low 70s. Thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon, with hail possible.

PUEBLO: Low – 53; High – 79. Showers will continue to diminish overnight and Tuesday morning will be cloudy and mild. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s on Tuesday. In the afternoon, more thunderstorms are possible, potentially with severe sized hail.

CANON CITY: Low – 54; High – 77. Tuesday starts mild in the 50s, then warms to a nice 77 degrees. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, with showers developing in the early afternoon. Some of these storms may have lightning, heavy rain, and hail.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 44; High – 63. Tonight temperatures drop to the 40s and the sky will stay mostly cloudy. on Tuesday, storms will start up in and around Teller County around lunchtime and then spread east through the I-25 corridor. Storms could be strong over Woodland Park but the worst and most severe weather is expected east towards Colorado Springs.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 40s; High – 60s. Tuesday will start cool in the 40s and still quite humid. Temperatures will be cool in the afternoon, to the upper 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, stay alert for possible hail.

PLAINS: Low – 50s; High – 80s. Monday evening was very active, with multiple tornado sightings and very large hail. The threat diminishes overnight and thunderstorms move into Kansas. With enough break in the clouds Tuesday, temperatures will climb to the 80s, and dewpoints will stay high. This means another round of severe storms are possible in the evening hours. Stay weather aware!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 40s; High – 70s. Overnight will be cool and humid, to the 40s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again in the afternoon. The threat for severe weather should be isolated, and storms may contain hail.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Wednesday looks like a drier day through the region but in and around the mountain areas like the Pikes Peak region, we’re probably going to see scattered and isolated storms in the afternoon. For now, Thursday looks dry, but storms will return from Friday through the weekend.