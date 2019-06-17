Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

Ragu pasta sauce

The company that produces Ragú sauces has issued a voluntary nationwide recall over concerns the pasta sauce could have bits of plastic inside.

The sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8. So far, the company said there have not been any reports of injuries.

Mizkan America said the recall covers 45 and 66-ounce jars of Chunky Style tomato garlic and onion. It also covers 66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat

The complete list of affected jars is listed below:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
  • Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
  • Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
  • Cap code: JUN0420YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
  • Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

If you have any of the affected products, you should call the Ragú customer-service hotline at 800-328-7248 for a replacement coupon. If you have the sauce, you can throw it out.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

6:36 am
High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today

High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today

6:18 am
Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs

Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs

5:45 am
Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars
News

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today
Weather

High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today

Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content