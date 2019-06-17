Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

The company that produces Ragú sauces has issued a voluntary nationwide recall over concerns the pasta sauce could have bits of plastic inside.
The sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8. So far, the company said there have not been any reports of injuries.
Mizkan America said the recall covers 45 and 66-ounce jars of Chunky Style tomato garlic and onion. It also covers 66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat
The complete list of affected jars is listed below:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
If you have any of the affected products, you should call the Ragú customer-service hotline at 800-328-7248 for a replacement coupon. If you have the sauce, you can throw it out.