Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

The company that produces Ragú sauces has issued a voluntary nationwide recall over concerns the pasta sauce could have bits of plastic inside.

The sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8. So far, the company said there have not been any reports of injuries.

Mizkan America said the recall covers 45 and 66-ounce jars of Chunky Style tomato garlic and onion. It also covers 66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat

The complete list of affected jars is listed below:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

If you have any of the affected products, you should call the Ragú customer-service hotline at 800-328-7248 for a replacement coupon. If you have the sauce, you can throw it out.