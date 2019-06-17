Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

Managers of parking in downtown Colorado Springs say it is time for a price hike. “The plan is to raise rates approximately 25 cents per hour…in increments annually for the next five years,” said Colorado Springs, Parking Enterprise Director, Scott Lee. The most recent increase of 25 cent was 13 years ago and the one before that way back in 1997.

There is a tier parking system downtown, with higher prices at parking areas with the most demand. You get a better rate further away from core streets and in parking structures. The prices and tier system boost turn-over where it is busy. It also encourages drivers to consider parking structures for long term parking.

The parking proposal also deals with growing parking demand into evening hours. “We’re extending the meter hours to 10 p.m. and then we’re also adding Sunday hours from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.” More downtown businesses and eateries are staying open later. “So you could get somebody coming in at 5 o’clock, paying for one hour at the meter, then sitting their the entire night.” It is better for businesses if parking spaces open every couple of hours while they are open.

Parking revenue will be higher with the increases. It goes to city parking projects. “Back into street improvements, back into meter improvements and structural maintenance on our garages as well as the ability to fund future parking structures.” An example is more people wanting meters upgraded to accept payments through mobile apps.

This is currently a proposal. Still to come is a public comment phase and approval process with city council.