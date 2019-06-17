Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency says the country will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a news conference carried live on Iranian state television on Monday.

Kamalvandi acknowledged that the country already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium. He also said the country has a need for uranium enriched up to 20%, only a step away from weapons-grade levels.

Kamalvandi said Iran’s needs 5% enrichment for its nuclear power plant in the southern Iranian port of Bushehr and it needs 20% enrichment for a Tehran research reactor.

When uranium is mined, it typically has about 140 atoms of this unwanted isotope for every atom of U-235. Refining it to a purity of 3.67%, the level now allowed by the nuclear deal, means removing 114 unwanted atoms of U-238 for every atom of U-235.

Boosting its purity to 20% means removing 22 more unwanted isotopes per atom of U-235, while going from there to 90% purity means removing just four more per atom of U-235, he noted. Ninety percent is considered weapons-grade material.

That means going from 20% to 90% is a relatively quicker process, something that worries nuclear nonproliferation experts.

Kamalvandi’s comments come as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned there’s a limited time to save the country’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Rouhani made the comment on Monday while meeting the new French ambassador to Tehran, Philippe Thiebaud.

Rouhani’s website quoted him as saying that the destruction of the deal was not in anyone’s interests.

Rouhani says: “The current situation is very critical and France and the other parties to the (deal) still have a very limited opportunity to play their historic role for saving the deal.”

He added: “There is no doubt that the collapse of the (accord) will not be beneficial for Iran, France, the region and the world.”

