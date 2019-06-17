Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt
Railroad heiress Gloria Vanderbilt Cooper is seen in this January 4, 1964 photograph. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) – Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

Associated Press

Associated Press

