Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

(KVLY/NBC News)  A Minnesota father is being hailed as a hero after sacrificing his own life to save his 3-year-old son.

Officials in Detroit Lakes say 31-year-old Christopher Schultz died Saturday while working to save the boy from droning.

Witnesses say Schultz and his son were fishing when the 3-year-old fell off the bridge the pair were standing on.

Schultz immediately went in to rescue him.

Deputies say a bystander helped and was able to bring the child to shore.

Without a hesitation jumping in – that’s heroic, to me that’s an honorable death,” Matthew Clark said.

Clark said he met Schultz 10 years ago and describes him as a person who made a positive impact.

“Guy just sacrificed his life to make sure his kid could see another day. He wasn’t thinking about anything else other than that,” Clark said.

