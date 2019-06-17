Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

Ruiz Food Products are recalling over 246,000 pounds of  El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps over concerns they may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically small rocks.

The United States Department of Agriculture says there have been three complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products, including one potential injury.

The frozen egg, potato, bacon, and cheese sauce breakfast wraps have a “best if used by” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

Anyone who’s bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
