Residents concerned about gator stabbed in head

(KPRC)  Residents of Sugar Land, Texas are worried about an alligator, not because of the dangers of the reptile itself, but because of what someone did to it.

The gator is in Pumpkin Lake, which backs up to Cullinan Park, and neighbors said they’ve seen it swimming around with a knife poking out of its head.

“I love animals, especially our gators around here,” Erin Weaver said.

Weaver said she saw the alligator with the knife in its head around 6 a.m. Thursday while it was perched atop some rocks. The knife appears to be near the gator’s eye, and Weaver is worried for its health.

