Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After a beautiful and clear start to Father’s Day, the clouds will increase once again and spotty showers are likely. Saturday’s widespread rain and thunderstorm activity took advantage of most our atmospheric “juice” and we are lacking some of that energy today. Therefore, thunderstorms should remain below severe criteria this afternoon, with small hail still a possibility in isolated storms. Temperatures will be slightly below seasonable.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 76; Low – 51. A beautiful Father’s Day is ahead, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans with dad, plan for a round of afternoon thunderstorms. This activity is trending after lunch into the early evening. Small, non-damaging hail is possible today. Tonight should be clear of rain, but remaining humid.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 55. The first half of your Sunday is trending sunny and warm! Temperatures will climb to the low 80s. It should be perfect weather to have a lunch barbecue. But, be watchful of thunderstorms developing after lunch, into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Small hail is possible with these showers as well as brief heavy rain. Tonight will be clear and mild, to the mid 50s.

CANON CITY: High – 80; Low – 54. A beautiful Sunday is in store, with temperatures quickly climbing to the upper 70s and low 80s in Fremont county. Showers will develop shortly after noon and move east into the late afternoon. The evening should be rain free and quite comfortable.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 68; Low – 44. After a sunny start, temperatures will climb to the 60s in Teller county. Showers will develop fairly early in the late morning through lunch time, with isolated lightning possible. Tonight should be rain free, dropping to the 40s in the valley.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Thunderstorms and showers are likely just after lunch time, and into the early evening. Small hail is possible today with brief heavy rain. These storms will likely clear by dinner time.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. A warm and sunny day is ahead. Yesterday’s severe weather used a lot of the available energy in the atmosphere. This means thunderstorms today will be more scattered and weaken sooner. Expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, possibly not until sunset.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. A nice day is ahead with highs climbing to the mid 70s and sunshine for the bulk of the day. Rain activity will be more likely north, but showers with isolated lightning are possible this afternoon. Storms will end near sunset and the evening will be cool and clear.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Monday will bring another widespread threat of showers and thunderstorms along I-25 and the Plains. This line looks to be faster-moving thanks to an upper-level disturbance. Monday may also bring severe weather, with strong wind and isolated large hail. Tuesday also will bring another round of showers and storms before we finally begin to quiet things down for Wednesday.

The biggest concern continues to be the flooding concerns the parts of the San Juan’s, San Luis Valley, and parts of the Arkansas River. Snow melt combined with several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms have only made these areas swell faster. Stay alert to rising water and keep away from these areas!