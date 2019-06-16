Evening Storms Tonight, Better Chance for Monday

Tonight’s Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by midnight, allowing for skies to become mostly clear. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s.

The westerly flow continues on Monday with another round of showers and storms. Once again, sunshine to start the day with individual cells igniting in the mountains and finding their collective way down to the I-25 corridor by late afternoon. Some of these isolated cells will be strong to severe in nature with the largest threats being lightning, small hail and gusty winds. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-70s for the Springs and lower 80s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 75; Low – 50. Clearing tonight with lows near 50. A sunny start for Monday with increasing cloud and showers and storms after 1pm. Highs near 75.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 55. Mostly clear tonight with light winds and lows in the mid 50s. Increasing clouds and scattered showers and storm by late afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

CANON CITY: High – 79; Low – 54. Clear tonight and mild with a low of 54. Sunny for Monday morning with increasing clouds and scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 65; Low – 44. Clearing skies after midnight with temperatures in the mid 40s. Cool on Monday with billowing clouds by lunchtime and showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Becoming mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s. A sunny start to Monday with increasing cloud and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Partly cloudy tonight with a chance for light showers and lows in the 50s. Mostly clear to start Monday with increasing clouds and thunderstorms moving in from the West. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s/50s. Clear tonight with light winds and lows near 50. Increasing clouds on Monday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms and highs in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Tuesday will feature one more significant round of late-day, strong thunderstorms. By Wednesday, the atmosphere begins to quiet down with only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorm activity. We remain fairly quiet for Thursday and Friday as our temperatures soar into the 80s for the Springs and lower 90s for Pueblo. By Saturday, a fresh cold front approaches from the North and will once again introduce a chance for afternoon showers and storms while simultaneously cooling us down for the weekend.