Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

The weekend begins with sunshine in the morning followed by afternoon thunderstorms and heavy rain. Near lunch time, showers will develop along the mountains, these will move through the I-25 corridor and head east through the evening. Baca and Las Animas counties have the greatest risk of severe weather today, but storms from Pueblo to Trinidad and east may be strong as well. Flood watches remain in place for Fremont, Custer, and Huerfano counties for snowmelt and rain. The Junkins, Hayden Pass, and Spring burn scars may see heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 73; Low – 49. Temperatures will quickly reach the low 70s today, before cooling off a bit with clouds and rain in the afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely after lunch, into the dinner hour. While some storms could be strong in or near Colorado Springs, the strongest storms and most likely to be severe are expected to be in far southeastern El Paso County. Small hail and heavy rain is possible in Colorado Springs in the early afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 80; Low – 53. A warm afternoon is likely for Pueblo county. The clouds increase through lunch, and afternoon thunderstorms are likely. Pueblo has a marginal risk of severe weather today, with quarter size hail and gusty winds possible. East of Pueblo, in Avondale, the Arkansas river has reached minor flood stage. Stay out of the river and keep away from the banks, as fast flowing waters can be very dangerous.

CANON CITY: High – 76; Low – 54. Temperatures will be mild today, and become rain cooled as thunderstorms develop. Heavy rain is possible along with small hail. Thunderstorms will end this evening. Flooding along the Arkansas river will be a concern as it reaches minor flood levels today. Do not go into the river and stay away from the banks. Fast flowing, high waters are dangerous.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 63; Low – 43. A cool day is ahead for Woodland Park and rain is likely through the day, ending this evening. As early as noon, showers will develop with isolated lightning possible. Heavy rain is possible with the thunderstorms today with an abundance of water vapor available in the atmosphere.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Storms are expected to start around lunchtime in the Tri-Lakes region and push east across the Palmer Divide and plains through the evening. The severe weather threat is low, with only small hail likely today. The main threat of today’s activity will be heavy rain. Temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 60s due to the humid and rainy conditions.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely across the plains this afternoon, especially for Baca and eastern Las Animas counties. Storms will develop over the Raton pass and southern mountains and then push east across the plains through the evening. Large hail, heavy rain, and strong winds are the main severe threats today. Into the evening hours, the hail threat will diminish as storms form into more disorganized, heavy rain producers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Storms are expected to develop over the mountains and push east through the southern I-25 corridor around lunchtime and then through the afternoon. Hail is possible today with these storms, up to quarter size. The main severe weather threat remains in eastern Las Animas county. Burn scar flooding will be monitored for the Spring burn scar all weekend.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Father’s Day still has a chance for thunderstorms, although they will be more widely scattered when compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans with dad, have a plan B in case of lightning. Stay in a shelter during thunderstorms! Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s on Sunday for the I-25 corridor and the plains. The mountain valleys and high terrain will be in the 60s and 70s.