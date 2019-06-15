Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride

(courtesy: NBC)

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man sentenced to prison in Colorado for shooting at police

Man sentenced to prison in Colorado for shooting at police

1:49 pm
Hundreds of companies decry tariffs in letter to Trump

Hundreds of companies decry tariffs in letter to Trump

1:35 pm
Hickenlooper denounces Sanders’ democratic socialism vision

Hickenlooper denounces Sanders’ democratic socialism vision

1:23 pm
Man sentenced to prison in Colorado for shooting at police
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to prison in Colorado for shooting at police

Hundreds of companies decry tariffs in letter to Trump
News

Hundreds of companies decry tariffs in letter to Trump

Hickenlooper denounces Sanders’ democratic socialism vision
Covering Colorado

Hickenlooper denounces Sanders’ democratic socialism vision

Scroll to top
Skip to content