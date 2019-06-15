I-25 Rain Moves East towards the Plains

Tonight’s Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue their trek eastward across the plains later this afternoon and this evening. I-25 saw a significant amount of cloud cover and long periods of rain. As these storms move east, they will enter into a more favorable environment for development and growth. Some of these storms could become marginally severe with the largest threat being hail, wind and lightning. By late this evening, storms will come to an end in Eastern Colorado as the diminish in intensity and move into Kansas. Skies will eventually become mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies and once again give way to developing showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. However, Saturday’s heavy rains really drained the atmosphere of the energy required to grow these into severe storms. So, once Sunday’s storms develop and try to move out onto the plains, they’ll be short lived. Afternoon highs on Sunday will top off in the mid-70s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 74; Low – 49. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with humid lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies, then give way to afternoon and evening chances for showers and storms from the high country. Highs in the mid-70s.

PUEBLO: High – 81; Low – 53. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

CANON CITY: High – 78; Low – 54. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunday will start partly cloudy, but again give way to afternoon showers and storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 65; Low – 43. Clearing skies tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Increasing clouds on Sunday with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-60s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers ending early. Lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday morning with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunder by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

PLAINS: High – 70/80s; Low – 50s. Showers will linger during the overnight before becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly cloudy this evening with some clearing late. Lows in the 40s. Sunshine early with increasing clouds late in the day and a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Monday will bring another widespread threat of showers and thunderstorms along I-25 and the Plains. This line looks to be faster-moving thanks to an upper-level disturbance. Tuesday also will bring another round of showers and storms before we finally begin to quiet things down for Wednesday.

The biggest concern continues to be the flooding concerns the parts of the San Juan’s, San Luis Valley, and parts of the Arkansas River. Snow melt combined with several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms have only made these areas swell faster. Stay alert to rising water and keep away from these areas!