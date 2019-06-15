Colorado Renaissance Festival begins with larger than usual crowd

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The 43rd annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is underway. The summer-long event typically attracts around 200,000 visitors to the Town of Larkspur.

It’s a family-owned business which prides itself on offering unique live entertainment, like a big cat show and the fan-favorite jousting tournament.

“We’ve had a huge start, actually one of the biggest starts that we’ve ever seen this morning,” said Jim Paradise, Festival Vice President and Marketing Directory.

He explained that the fair tends to experience its largest crowds toward the final weeks of the event.

“We’re excited about it. Obviously the weather is fantastic,” Paradise said.

The festival is one of the few events where spectators add to the experience by wearing their own homemade or professional costumes.

Jessica Stalboerger made matching barbarian costumes she and her husband Adam and their toddler Oliver.

“I just decided to go pick up some fabric and thought we blend in a little bit this year,” she said.

The festival grounds are massive, spread across some 200 acres. Paradise said it helps to pick up a map and try not to rush through the day.

“Some people kind of get out and get lost because of how big it is,” Paradise said. “Take your time, watch some of the entertainment, sit back and really enjoy it.”

The festival is open every Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, from now through early August. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $12 for kids. Discounted tickets are available at King Soopers, Subway and Circle K locations.

To alleviate traffic during the festival, C-DOT has created an auxiliary lane on the shoulder of the I-25 through the Gap construction project. That auxiliary lane will only be open during the weekends while the festival is underway.