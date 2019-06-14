Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling Iran “a nation of terror,” saying Iran’s responsibility for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman was “exposed” by the United States.

Calling into “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Trump says of the Thursday attacks, “Iran did do it.” He cites video purporting to show an Iranian boat removing what the U.S. says is an unexploded mine from one of the vessels.

The Japanese ship operator says sailors on board the Kokuka Courageous, one of the vessels attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, saw “flying objects” just before the attack, suggesting the tanker wasn’t damaged by mines.

That account contradicts what the U.S. military has said.

The Japanese tanker carrying petroleum products to Singapore and Thailand was attacked twice while traveling near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, damaging the tanker and forcing all 21 crewmembers to evacuate.

Company president Yutaka Katada said Friday he believes the flying objects seen by the sailors could be bullets and denied the possibility of mines or torpedoes because the damages were above the ship’s waterline. He called reports of mine attack “false.”

Katada said the crew members also spotted an Iranian naval ship nearby but did not specify whether that was before or after the attacks. The tanker survived the first attack that hit near the engine room, followed by another causing damage to the starboard side toward the back.

Trump cites no new potential U.S. responses, saying the U.S. has been “very tough on sanctions.” He says, “They’ve been told in very strong terms we want to get them back to the table.”

Trump is warning Iran not to close off the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying if it is closed it won’t be closed for long.

Iran has denied any role in the attacks. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has assailed the Trump administration, accusing it of radicalizing the situation in the Mideast and pursuing an aggressive policy against his country.

Rouhani spoke at a regional summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Friday, a day after the suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz that the U.S. has blamed on Iran.

Rouhani made no mention of the tankers but lashed out at Washington for walking out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and re-imposing sanctions on Tehran.

Rouhani says the U.S. is “using all opportunities for radicalizing the situation, which undermines the stability not only in our region but in the whole world.”

He added that America has been “carrying out an aggressive policy and posing a serious threat to regional stability.”

