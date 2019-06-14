Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top tech gifts for Father’s Day

(NBC News) Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re still looking for a gift, there are some top gadgets that he’s sure to love.

For the techie Dad, why not give him a gadget to keep all of his other gadgets charged? The Base Station Hub from Nomad does just that, and is only $100.

For the traveler: Ekster offers a smart wallet with RFID protection, tracking and power.

For the music lover: The JBL is a popular Bluetooth speaker at a budget-friendly $40. If you’re in the market for wireless earphones, Anker’s SoundCore Liberty Air is about half the price of Apple’s Air Pods.

For the foodie: The Meater Plus can make sure everything on the grill is cooked to perfection.

For the kid at heart: gift games on the go with the Gamevice controller, let him play at home with Xbox One’s new All-Digital console.

Read more: https://cnet.co/2Rhdyr0

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Shooting under investigation in El Paso County

Shooting under investigation in El Paso County

7:49 pm
Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’

Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’

7:14 pm
Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors

Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors

7:11 pm
Shooting under investigation in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Shooting under investigation in El Paso County

Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’
Covering Colorado

Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’

Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors
Covering Colorado

Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors

Scroll to top
Skip to content