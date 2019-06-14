Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – The accused gunman in the David Ortiz shooting says the former baseball star was not the intended target.

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz told reporters Friday he was confused by Ortiz’s clothing.

Dominican media outlets report Ferreira-Cruz says the person who put out the hit only described the clothing of the intended victim. However, police say the attempt on Ortiz’s life was well-organized and Ferreira-Cruz confessed.

Nine people are charged in Ortiz’s shooting.

The former Boston Red Sox player was shot in the back Sunday at a nightclub in Santo Domingo and is recovering at a Boston hospital.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
