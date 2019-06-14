Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LARKSPUR – Thousands of visitors are heading to Southern Colorado for the highly anticipated Renaissance Festival this weekend. There will be sixteen days of family fun, food, and activities.

Artisans will be creating original works of art, and hundreds of cast members will be performing, baking and entertaining guests. Plus, you can’t forget about the food! You’ll find roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and fresh baked goods.

All this fun is also going to have a big impact on traffic in the area! With more than 200,000 people coming this way expect some delays on the gap.

CDOT is creating what they call an “auxiliary lane” on the shoulder of the gap, which will just be open on the weekends the festival takes place.

Dates are as follows:
June 15-16, 22-23, 29-30
July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28
August 3-4 2019

They’re open the next 8 weekends rain or shine from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Online ticket price for the 2019 season:
adults: $23.50 (a $1.50 savings!)
children ages 5-12: $11.00 (a $1.00 savings!)

2019 box office pricing:
adults: $25
children 5-12: $12
children under 5 free (no ticket required)

You can find more info and purchase tickets here.

