VP Pence visits Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Vice President Mike Pence watched the famous “Old Faithful” geyser erupt and spent a little time doing much-needed repairs when he visited Yellowstone National Park Thursday.

Pence also addressed park employees and gave details on a Trump Administration plan to set aside $3 billion for the National Park Service in next year’s budget.

It’s part of a plan White House officials will soon reveal to Congress.

“We believe that the combinations of the investments that we are making is exactly the right level, but the historic investment that we will be making in maintenance by literally creating a funding stream for maintenance from our public leases we believe will more than meet the maintenance obligations of our national parks,” Pence said.

More than $12 billion in repairs are needed at parks across the country, including roads, bridges, water systems, trails, and more.