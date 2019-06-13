Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

Nearly 40 years after he witnessed “Red rum” and a pair of creepy girls in the Overlook hotel, Danny Torrance is back in a new horror film follow-up to the cult classic “The Shining.”

Ewan McGregor takes on the role of adult Danny in the Warner Brothers picture “Doctor Sleep.”

Danny is still dealing with the trauma of his time at the frightening hotel. The story unfolds as Danny meets a young girl with powers similar to his own — “shining” as Danny calls it.

They work together against a cult that targets children with psychic powers.

Fans of the original Kubrick film will notice some scenes eerily familiar to the 1980 classic.

“Doctor Sleep” is based on the sequel written by Stephen King. It opens on November 8.