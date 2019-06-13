Pueblo police save a 52-year old man threatening suicide

PUEBLO – Anytime you can prevent a person from committing suicide, it’s a win. The Pueblo police help a lot of people every day, but Wednesday was a little different and they walked away with a big win. Officers were called to the 2800 block of 4th Avenue after someone called and said there was a suspicious person sitting in front of a condemned property.

Once they arrived, they found a suicidal 52-year old man sitting on the ground with the handle of a machete planted in the ground and he was pushing his stomach down onto the blade. Officers tried to get the man to calm down, but he became even more agitated and he told police that he wanted them to shoot him. The officers continued to talk to the distraught man and they explained that they weren’t there to harm him.

A short time later, the man was repositioning the machete and another knife that he with him. At that moment, the officers were able to safely take the man into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are several resources in Pueblo and statewide to the assistance that you need.

MENTAL HEALTH

Spanish Peaks Behavioral Health Centers

https://www.health.solutions/

719-545-2746

1304 Chinook Lane, Pueblo, CO 81001

SUICIDE PREVENTION

Pueblo Walk-In Crisis Services

1302 Chinook Lane

Pueblo, CO 81001

1-844-493-TALK(8255)

Colorado Office of Suicide Prevention